Ethics Complaint Filed Against Host

Scott James is the owner and morning show host on Talk 92.1 WDDQ in Valdosta, Georgia. He also happens to be the Mayor. The NAACP and other community groups have filed an ethics complaint against James. They claim comments he makes on his show violate the city’s ethics ordinance.

The station is a Conservative talker throughout the day, carrying Glenn Beck, Ben Shapiro, Lars Larson and Dana Loesch. James, who hosts mornings, was elected in 2019, winning the race by 96 votes in a runoff

Local news outlets are reporting that the complaint says Matheson is failing to give “the appearance of being independent, impartial, and responsible to the people,” as required by the ethics code, and is instead “partisan, biased, divisive, and not concerned about all constituents he is charged with serving.”

According to Tulsa World, the groups coming after James are saying by what he’s saying on his morning show he’s violating the city’s ethics standards. They are claiming that James has implied that Democratic canvassers in Georgia’s January U.S. Senate runoffs were being improperly paid, that COVID-19 spikes in Arizona and California were to blame on “letting in tens of thousands of unchecked migrants in from disease-ridden nations,” and that federal judges improperly ignored voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The groups say they have no confidence James is capable of serving everyone in the community and they want him removed from office.