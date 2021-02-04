Do FM Radio Hosts Matter?

NuVoodoo Media Services is out with its new Ratings Prospects Study XVII. The study found that 10 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, radio hosts on FM still matter.

“Overall, it’s more positive than negative. But there is a sharp generational shift. Gen Xers – raised on radio and now 40-plus – are largely positive, with a 43% plurality giving DJ’s a thumbs up,” said Leigh Jacobs, EVP, Research. “Millennials, though somewhat less enthusiastic, are overall net positive, as well. Meanwhile, nearly three-fourths of Gen Z listeners give radio air talent no better than thumbs sideways.”

