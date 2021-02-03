New Contributor Signed By Fox

Federalist Publisher & Co-Founder Ben Domenech has signed on as a contributor across all Fox News Media platforms. Along with political commentary he will host a weekly podcast for Fox News Audio.

“As a frequent guest, Ben’s insightful opinions have added depth to our coverage and engendered trust from our viewers. We are proud to welcome him to the Fox News Media family and are confident he will make an excellent addition to our unparalleled team of contributors,” said Suzanne Scott, CEO Fox News Media.

Currently, Mr. Domenech serves as publisher of The Federalist, a conservative online magazine he co-founded in 2013 that covers politics, policy, culture and religion. He is also host of The Federalist Radio Hour podcast.