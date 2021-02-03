Clear Chooses ARC

Clear Media Network has selected research software ARC as their Affiliate CRM and Network Automation Tool. ARC provides networks and producers a cloud-based platform to research, affiliate, create digital contracts, analyze Nielsen data and more.
