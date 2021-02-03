Harvill Ready To Exit

46-year radio veteran Doug Harvill says he’s leaving a wonderful and satisfying career in an industry he’s wanted to be a part of since he was a kid. “Local radio has been and continues to be a tremendous and enriching experience but I’ve achieved my goals and exceeded my dreams.”

Harvill is now running San Francisco for Cumulus. His last day will be May 14.

For the past 24 years, Harvill led radio station groups in San Francisco and Sacramento. He’s also worked for CBS Radio in San Francisco and Sacramento and for EZ Communications in Fairfax, VA,