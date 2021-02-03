Emmis Promotes Conner

James Conner has been promoted to VP of Sales for the Emmis Indianapolis market. He succeeds Taja Graham, who was recently named Emmis’ Indianapolis radio Market President.

The Emmis cluster in Indianapolis includes news/talk WIBC, adult contemporary B105, country Hank FM, sports/talk “The Fan,” and Network Indiana.

Graham said, “We are fortunate to have James’ expertise as a GM with a track record of maintaining positive cash flow and delivering creative client solutions. James’ focus on details has helped us in the restructuring of our sales force and optimizing of our inventory, which has resulted in higher market share. He is a well-known and a well-respected figure in Indiana radio, and I’m thrilled he will be leading our sales efforts.”

Conner has 30 years of experience in radio sales and management, having started his career at the old WENS in Indianapolis. He spent 20 years in Terre Haute, leading the former Emmis stations there first in sales and then as general manager, before returning to Indianapolis in 2017 to continue with Emmis when the Terre Haute Emmis cluster was sold. He has been serving as general sales manager of the Indianapolis cluster and as general manager of Network Indiana since early 2017. He will retain the title of general manager for Network Indiana.

“I’m excited to lead the most dedicated, talented sales team in Indiana radio,” Conner said. “I have tremendous respect for Taja, who has positioned us for enduring success, and I know the transition will be seamless as we continue to grow our market share despite the global challenges the pandemic presents.”