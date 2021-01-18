Q99.7 Adds Two Shows In Atlanta

Q99.7 (WWWQ-FM) is debuting two new shows covering midday and afternoon drive. Yvonne Monet will handle middays M-F, while station favorites Jade and Moe take over 3 to 7 PM M-F.

Monet is a well known club and event DJ. Jade moves from nights to team up with Moe from The Bert Show. He will continue to be part of the AM drive show.

“Atlanta’s sophisticated audience has always demanded and embraced programming innovation. All at Cumulus are proud of, and confident in, these fun, adventuresome changes at Q997,” said Brian Phillips, EVP Content & Audience