Jersey 101.5 Focuses On Mental Health

New Jersey 101.5 (WKXW-FM) is presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts focusing on mental health. The program is set for January 21.

New Jersey unemployment remains at record levels, many businesses have permanently closed and parents and students are struggling with remote learning. More than 20,000 have died from COVID. New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in bringing mental health experts together to talk about the factors leading to stress during the pandemic and ways to mitigate it.

“The toll this pandemic has taken on our overall mental wellness has been huge,” said Scott. “This program seeks to de-stigmatize seeking help, and connect our listeners to the many resources available.”

Scott and his guests will answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.