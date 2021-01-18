KFMX Turns 40!

KFMX 94.5 FM in Lubbock, TX is celebrating its 40th Anniversary. Referred to at times as “Lubbock’s Dirty Little Secret” the station is part of Townsquare Media’s six station Lubbock cluster.

“We like to refer to ourselves as ‘Lubbock’s Dirty Little Secret’, but it’s really no secret as our fans have made us the #1 station in Lubbock time after time,” said Wes Nessman, morning host and Brand Manager. “I am actually not surprised that we are still around. We have remained true to ourselves, our mission, and our audience since January 18th, 1981 when we hit the air with Led Zeppelin’s Rock & Roll.”

“40 years is a rare radio milestone,” said Kurt Johnson, SVP Programming. “But not surprising given Wes’ passion for the format, his skill, and his love of the staff and the Lubbock rock community. The station’s legend has only grown as it’s built a thriving online and social fan base. This is the definition of local, and one we are very proud of.”