Freakonomics Radio Releases Archives

Freakonomics Radio has nearly 500 episodes in its archive. The decade worth of episodes will be available, across all platforms, January 17.

Stephen Dubner is the co-author of the Freakonomics books, he said this free release is Freakonomics Radio staking its claim on free access for all, during a time when podcast content is increasingly siloed behind competing platforms.

“In the old days, I wrote books, like Freakonomics,” said Dubner.“And as every author will tell you, keeping all your books in print is incredibly important. I have the same feeling about my podcast: I want every episode available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

The Freakonomics Radio Network produces Freakonomics Radio, No Stupid Questions, People I (Mostly) Admire, and is developing other podcasts.