ABC Sets Coverage For Inauguration

ABC News Radio will have extensive live anchored coverage of inauguration events this week. Radio, streaming and podcast platforms will be in use.

On Tuesday, January 19 inauguration event coverage starts with the COVID-19 Memorial event. On Wednesday, January 20 will include a primetime special report with coverage of the planned celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.

Coverage will also include reporting and analysis by former White House Correspondent Ann Compton, Political Analyst Steve Roberts, and ABC News’ political team and security experts. Throughout the day, ABC will also offer multiple Status Reports each hour and custom interviews with affiliates.