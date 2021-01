Red Apple Group, the parent company of Red Apple Media and 77 WABC Radio, has hired Emily Pankow as Red Apple Media’s General Counsel. Pankow began her legal career at Red Apple Group as an associate.

Red Apple President Chad Lopez: “We are thrilled to welcome Emily as General Counsel of Red Apple Media and to the iconic, legendary, WABC brand. Emily brings with her, her diverse and extensive legal experience. She will be an invaluable asset to Red Apple Media’s ever-growing portfolio.”