Country Radio HoF Honorees Induction

The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be honored during CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience February 17-20. Individual presentations presented by Curb Records will be featured in the morning and afternoon of each day.

The 2020 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductees include three off-air radio broadcasters and three on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are Jim Duncan, Victor Sansone, and George Beasley. The on-air honorees are Tim Wilson, Chuck Edwards, and Mark “Hawkeye” Louis.

“We’re thrilled to finally honor The Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2020, giving them their overdue recognition at this year’s CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience,” said Joel Rabb, Country Radio Hall of Fame Co-Chair.”

Nominations for the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2021 are being accepted through the end of March. More information and registration for CRS 2021 can be found Here