New SVP Ad Sales At Key

Key Networks, has appointed network advertising sales executive Deidra Hoye as Senior Vice President, Ad Sales. She comes over from Premiere Radio Networks where she was VP, Network Sales.

“We are delighted to welcome Deidra to the Key Networks team. Her wealth of experience in the network ad sales arena will allow us to serve our partners now and as we grow our network,” said Rob Koblasz, CEO. “Deidra’s leadership along with the breadth of experience of our team is a winning combination for our customers.”

Hoye is based in Los Angeles where she will oversee three recent hires. Maggie Sisco, VP, Eastern Sales; Brian Pollina, VP, Midwest Sales; and Michelle McLynn, Supervisor Sales Support and Operations.