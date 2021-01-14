NAB Partners On Vaccine Toolkit

The National Association of Broadcasters, the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute and the National Association of Chain Drug Stores have launched a Covid-19 vaccine toolkit. The online toolkit is designed to help journalist craft vaccine education messages.

“As our nation turns to vaccines to help our communities recover from the pandemic, radio and TV broadcasters can play an indelible role in educating Americans about the benefits of vaccination,” said Gordon Smith, NAB President/CEO. “NAB is proud to offer this toolkit to help journalists provide expert guidance on vaccine deployment and adoption.”

The Toolkit is designed to provide journalists with information and resources to create news reports, public service announcements and other messages related to vaccine safety, effectiveness and distribution.