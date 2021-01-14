BMG Boston Promotes Two

Beasley Media Group Boston has promoted Kari Talieri and Jesse Carbone to the position of General Sales Manager at the company’s Boston-based radio properties. They will represent all of Beasley’s stations as well as the play-by-play networks.

“Kari and Jesse have played a major part in our success over the past few years as we have worked to streamline our sales department to have a client-centric, cluster-first approach,” said Brian Schneekloth, Director of Sales. “Their leadership skills have helped to transform our sales team to become experts across all five of our stations as well as our four sports play-by-play networks.”

BMG Boston stations include: WBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub, WKLB-FM/Country 102.5, WROR-FM/105.7, WBOS-FM/Rock 92.9 and WBQT-FM/HOT 96.9.