WFDF Taps Former Flint Mayor

Former Flint, Michigan Mayor Karen Weaver has been named as a new host on 910AM (WFDF) Farmington Hills, MI. Weaver was mayor during the Flint water crisis.

Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder has been charged with willful neglect in connection with the lead contaminated water crisis that dates back to 2014.

According to station founder and CEO Kevin Adell; Weaver will be on M-F, 8-9 AM starting January 19.

“Mayor Karen Weaver watched this disgraceful water episode unfold firsthand and will have much to talk about as Rick Snyder works his way through our legal system,” said Adell.