ESPN Chicago Expands Sox PbP Team

Connor McKnight has been added to the White Sox Play-by-Play team. McKnight will join the team as an On-Air Host for White Sox Weekly, and will also call play-by-play on ESPN Chicago, with Darrin Jackson, when Len Kasper fills-in on the TV broadcast.

“We are so excited to add Connor to the ESPN Chicago team, and we know fans of the South Siders will gravitate towards him both on the air and on social media for White Sox news,” said Mike Thomas, MM. “He comes to us with a wealth of MLB experience and knowledge and will sound great on game days and beyond!”

In addition to McKnight, ESPN Chicago welcomes two new teammates to its roster: new ESPN Chicago Director of Marketing, Jessica Felten Taylor and Ryan Maguire, executive producer of the White Sox Radio Network.