WAMU Kojo Nnamdi Show Ending

The Kojo Nnamdi Show on WAMU 88.5 Washington D.C. will end this spring. The NPR station says the show will end production April 1.

“My relationship with WAMU started with me as a listener, was strengthened through my friendship with Diane Rehm, and was bonded when Mark Plotkin, Steve Martin and Diane convinced me that I could play a significant role at WAMU,” said Nnamdi. “That role owed a great deal to WAMU’s commitments to understanding the Washington region across racial lines — the lines which too often divide us. That commitment continues, and I will continue to be a part of it as host of The Politics Hour and as a frequent broadcast presence in our community through the Kojo In Our Community events.”

The Kojo Nnamdi Show has been on WAMU for 23 years.