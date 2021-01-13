KMJ Helps Fight Human Trafficking

KMJ in Fresno listeners stepped up on Human Trafficking Awareness Day January 11. Listeners donated nearly $30,000 to help fight the problem that has affected the San Joaquin Valley.

“Our loyal listeners always amaze me how they generously step up for great causes, especially one like human trafficking which has brought so much heartbreak and violence into our community. Well done! We will not stop fighting,” said Patty Hixson.

The station partnered with Breaking The Chains, a local non-profit to raise the funds that will go directly to help victims of human trafficking in the area.

“The partnership we have with KMJ has been a critical resource for Breaking The Chains,” said Debra Rush, CEO and the founder of Breaking The Chains. “Bringing awareness to human trafficking is a community collaborative that is only possible when platforms like KMJ use their influence to make a difference. KMJ has not just made a difference, they have made an impact that will provide critical care services to countless lives for years to come, and we are forever grateful.”