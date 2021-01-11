Cadence13 Launches NBA Podcast

Cadence13 and NBA veteran JJ Redick and Tommy Alter’s ThreeFourTwo Productions have launched The Long Shot. The weekly podcast is hosted by Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson and former teammate and longtime friend Davis Reid.

Robinson and Reid will explore and celebrate unexpected success stories on The Long Shot, highlighting sports and human-interest stories alike, offering equal doses NBA analysis and commentary on the current topics of the day.

New episodes will be available every Thursday beginning January 21, 2021.