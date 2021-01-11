Service To America Awards Entries

The NAB Leadership Foundation is now accepting entries for the 2021 Celebration of Service to America Awards. The awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters.

Radio and television stations, as well as broadcast groups, are encouraged to enter their best community service efforts from the past year. Both NAB members and non-members are eligible to enter.

Eight Service to Community Awards will be presented. Winners and finalists will again be honored during a special televised event, available for stations to air next summer. The entry deadline is March 5, 2021.

Information and registration can be found Here.