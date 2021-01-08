Homecoming for Jason Pullman

Atlanta native Jason Pullman joins New Country 101-FIVE/WKHX-FM, Atlanta, January 11. Before leaving the market, Pullman hosted mornings for a decade on 94.9 The Bull.

“Jason has a long-standing relationship with Country music fans and the community in Atlanta, and I am very excited to have him join our team,” said Mike Moore, PD. “I have no doubt he will bring an incredible level of energy and entertainment to Middays on New Country 101-FIVE!”

“It’s incredible to finally be back home. Hosting Middays on my hometown radio station,” said Pullman. “This is yet another dream come true. I can’t wait to see you at Truist Park, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, or just shopping at Publix.”