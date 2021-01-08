Greg & The Morning Buzz Re-Up

Greg & the Morning Buzz have signed on for four more years for WHEB-FM (Portsmouth) and WGIR-FM (“Rock 101”/Manchester). The agreement with iHeartMedia New Hampshire includes newly created sales and sponsorship opportunities for the program.

“Our listeners have made Greg & The Morning Buzz part of their lives and our clients have seen incredible success by advertising on the show,” said Joe Graham, Market President. ” As professionals, they are unequalled—as individuals, they are simply awesome people!”

Greg & The Morning Buzz are heard on radio stations throughout New Hampshire and Vermont as well as heard digitally throughout New England.