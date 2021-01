Q104.3 (WAXQ) is launching a custom podcast and video program. 9/11 Stories is a partnership between iHeartMedia New York and Barasch & McGarry; lawyers for the 9/11 community.

Hosted by Shelli Sonstein each week the podcast will feature stories from first responders, celebrities and everyday people about the events of that dark day in 2001.

The first episode Stephen Siller Tunnel To Tower Foundation can be found Here.