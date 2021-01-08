D.C. Fan Adjusts Line Up

106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM), Washington D.C. is moving the midday team of Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier to afternoon drive. On-air personality Pete Medhurst will serve as interim midday show host.

“Grant and Danny mix the smartest and most credible sports opinion and information in Washington with their own unique personalities and humor,” said Ivy Savoy-Smith, SVP/MM. “They’ve built an incredible community of listeners and we’re thrilled that they’ll be entertaining DC sports fans on their drives home for years to come.”

The pair has hosted Grant and Danny since January 2014. The new line up starts January 11.