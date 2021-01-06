Lazer Delivers Toys And Smiles

Lazer Broadcasting with its top rated Regional Mexican station Radio Lazer, completed their 14th annual toy drive tour, Navidad de los Niños, by handing out over 5,000 unwrapped toys to boys and girls between the ages of 0-12 throughout California and Nevada.

The event was hosted by the Radio Lazer morning show, El Show Del Compa Mike, which occurred in over 10 cities. The toy drive tour kicked off on December 2nd in Merced, Ca. and continued throughout the month; closing out this Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Fresno.

“The pandemic caused many unfortunate situations for our organization and difficult decisions had to be made, however forging ahead with our Navidad de los Niño’s events wasn’t one of them. We couldn’t let down the communities that count on us to deliver the holiday spirit every year, and this year we were proud to do so safely.” said Gerardo Martinez, Chief Revenue Officer.