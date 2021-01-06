EMF Picks UP AM/FM in Virginia

Educational Media Foundation is purchasing WFLO AM and FM in Farmville, VA from Colonial Broadcasting for $750,000. With this sale Coloniol exits radio. Both the buyer and seller were represented by Jon Yinger of Broadcast Properties.

Colonial Broadcasting’s WFLO-AM went on the air in 1947 (1,000 watts/ Daytimer). WFLO-FM (50,000 watts) went on air in 1961. Billed for many years as “Your Full Service Hometown Radio Station” in the Heart of Virginia, WFLO AM/FM has provided a variety of musical formats along with locally produced specials, local news, sports and weather.

President/GM and principal owner, Francis Wood, a broadcasting veteran of more than fifty years said, “It has been an honor to have served the public through this unique medium for so many years. I can hardly imagine my world without it, But it’s time to move on.”