Brazos Valley Texas Holiday Help

Bryan Broadcasting properties throughout the seven county central Texas area stepped up to help this holiday season. Community involvement in multiple events raised more than one million dollars.

Brazos Valley Day of Giving a day-long radiothon raised $794,573. More than 100 individual non-profits benefitted from the event.

Involvement with the Salvation Army Angel Tree resulted in $205,000 in toy donations. More than 2,000 children in need were served.

The Share the Hope Christmas campaign asked listeners to give locally to the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. Listeners could step up to a Red Kettle or donate through station websites. More than $180,000 has been raised so far.