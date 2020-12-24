Rush: I Have Outlived My Diagnosis

Every year, for decades, Rush Limbaugh uses the final show of that year to let listeners around the country know how much they mean to him. This year his show of genuine appreciation took on added meaning. The man credited with saving AM Radio long before stations started flipping his program to FM’s, long before digital came along and long before the FCC’s AM Revitalization attempts said he wasn’t expected to make it to this final show of the year.

In January Rush was told he had stage 4 advanced terminal lung cancer and he says he was stunned and shocked. “I was in denial for about a week. I mean, I’m Rush Limbaugh. I’m Mister Big of the Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy. I mean, I’m indestructible. I said, “This can’t be right,” but it was. What I didn’t know at the time that I learned later in the course of the year was that I wasn’t expected to be alive today.”

Every day he says he thanks God for that day, for another day to be amongst the living. On Wednesday, Rush went on to say that he’s experiencing some problems but he’s still here and he’s feeling pretty good. “God’s with me today. God knows how important this program is to me today, and I’m feeling natural in terms of energy, normal in terms of energy, and I’m feeling entirely capable of doing it today.”

The goal for Rush from when he was diagnosed has been to extend life for as long as possible as enjoyably as possible while getting treatment to attack the disease. Running up the election, it seemed like Rush didn’t miss any days on the air. He was totally engaged with what was going on as if everything was normal. After the election, he admitted on the air he had skipped a few treatments. And since the election there have been several weeks with fill-in hosts.

What Rush also touched on during his Wednesday show was how much support he’s been getting from family members, friends and listeners. “And because I have outlived the diagnosis, I’ve been able to receive and hear and process some of the most wonderful, nice things about me that I might not have ever heard had I not gotten sick. Again think, how many people who pass away never hear the eulogies, never hear the thank-yous? I’ve been very lucky, folks, in I can’t tell you how many ways.”

“My point in everything today that I’m sharing with you about this is to say thanks and to tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still beating heart, and there’s room for much more. All because I have learned what love really is during this. You know, I have a philosophy there’s good that happens in everything.”