Cancer Did Not Dampen His Spirit!

Pete Brock, owner of Sam’s Diner in Glens Falls, NY, is being treated for two types of cancer. That didn’t stop him from continuing a tradition he started nearly a decade ago on a local radio show.

Seven years ago Brock announced on the WCKM-FM Morning Club show he was starting the small business challenge, and he wrote a check for $100.00 and challenged area businesses to match it to buy coats, hats, gloves and mittens for kids in need at Christmas time. The first year he raised $1,700 and over the years every Christmas season he would do it again. Last year, with other friends and businesses, he was able to raise $62,000.

Brock has been away from the business for most of the year because of the side effects of the cancer treatments. He thought he couldn’t do it this year.

“I did not think I would be able to raise any money this year; but my family said Dad you got to do it.”

“Well he was able to get on the air with us and start it up prior to treatments that kicked his ass. Along with his wife and children they put on a take out Lasagna Dinner with his staff and family doing the work; and we promoted it on the air,” said Pete Cloutier, morning show co-host. “He had 100 take out dinners planned but the demand pushed it to over 150. He raised $9,100 on this event.”

But that wasn’t all according to Cloutier.

“We had our radio auction this year and it raised over $16,000 going to the small business challenge. With checks and donations coming from friends of Pete’s and area businesses and even folks that listen to WCKM on the net from different states that sent checks to him. His final total announced during a remote from the diner this week was over $65,000. Something that Pete thought would not happen this year! Radio works.”

The money will go to take care of more than 118 children in the Regional Radio Group (WCKM 98.5, WCQL Hits 95.9, and WWSC Talk 1450), listening area.