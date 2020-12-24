NYC Red Apple Media Raises $174K

TALKRADIO 107, Long Island, and 77 WABC raised more than $174,000 during their Holiday Radiothon. The money benefits Kids at Cohen Children’s Medical Center, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

“We’re honored to partner with Cohen Children’s Medical Center again this year and to raise much-needed funds with our second Holiday Radiothon for The Kids,” said Chad Lopez, President of 77 WABC, 107.1 WLIR, and parent company Red Apple Media. “We have the utmost respect for the team at this world-class pediatric hospital and are happy to bring some holiday cheer during this season of giving. Our hearts go out to each and every family with a child in the hospital during the holidays.”

Sid Rosenberg and Curtis Sliwa (pictured) were among the hosts for the Radiothon