Beasley Boston Raises $10K

98.5 The Sports Hub Personalities Felger & Mazz raise $10,000 to make the holidays brighter for Boston-area families in need. The event supports Christmas in the City.

The week-long online auction raised funds for Christmas in the City; a 100% volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to helping relieve the impact of homelessness and poverty on Boston-area children and their families.

Afternoon drive personalities Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti hosted the online event. In previous years, they hosted a live broadcast as well as a Meet & Greet event to collect additional dollars and toy donations.