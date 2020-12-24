Motown Toy Drop Success

105.1 The BOUNCE in Detroit collected 711 toy donations and $4,614 during the 2nd Annual Gello’s Big Top Toy Drop. The event benefits Children at Ronald McDonald House of Detroit.

“The season of giving became more important in 2020 with many struggling with the pandemic,” said Scott Jameson, Beasley Media Group Vice President of National Content and Director of Detroit Programming. “Even with tough times in the Motor City, WMGC listeners stepped up and provided hundreds of toys for the kids at Ronald McDonald House of Detroit.”

Morning Personality Gello took his show on the road for three days.