SOS Vegas Helps Pass Out Hope

The SOS Las Vegas radio served struggling families with their program Hope for the Holidays. The drive-through experience was organized by a collective called Hope For The City, that has been doing pop up food pantries practically everyday since April.

The number of cars lined up at Central Church was so long, it took 5 hours to serve everyone. As cars drove up, SOS Radio personalities gave out warm knit beanies to put on as they turned their radios to 90.5 to set the sound of Christmas music they drove through a light tunnel.

Each car drove through a winter wonderland where carolers, Hope for the City volunteers and dancing kids passed out Christmas treats, teddy bears & keepsakes for the children in the back seat. Drivers were given coffee & hot cocoa as they drove through the lights. Each family was given a bag of warm clothing, fresh groceries and toys to put under the Christmas tree!