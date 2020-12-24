Boise Military Families Get Help

101.9 The BULL (KQBL) partnered with Operation Grateful Hearts to lend a helping hand. The station has been conducting fundraisers year round to assist Military families.

The effort has raised nearly $18,000 used to assist more than 45 families. The assistance came in many forms: gift cards for food, gas, vehicle repairs, two donated vehicles clothing and furniture.

The station stepped up the effort this year because many businesses were not able to do their annual giving because of COVID. A good portion of the funding came from the station’s Potato Gleaning & Pumpkin/Raffle Sales events. The Winter/Christmas program provided 500 boxed meals for families.