Des Moines Children’s Charities Helped

92.5 KJJY Two Days of Compassion is taking care of Variety Children’s Charities. More than $145,000 was raised during the radiothon.

“Even during a year of unprecedented job loss and sickness, our 92.5 KJJY fans came through for Variety Children’s Charities; the people who help families struggling with making ends meet while caring for children with life-threatening illness, said Jack Taddeo, VP/MM, Cumulus Des Moines. “We’re humbled and deeply grateful for the response from our Des Moines area community.”

The entire broadcast was done with many of the staff working remotely and doing interviews via video conference and phone. This years radiothon total exceeded the previous year by about $2,000.