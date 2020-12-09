Beasley Promotes In Boston

Brian Schneekloth has been promoted to Director of Sales at the company’s Boston-based radio cluster. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the traditional and interactive sales efforts on behalf of the entire cluster.

“Brian has been a driving force of our success for years,” Mary Menna, VP/MM. “He is the most creative and passionate manager that I have had the privilege of working with.”

In addition to serving as the General Sales Manager of WBZ-FM/98.5 The Sports Hub and WBOS-FM/Rock 92.9, Schneekloth has been responsible for leading the sales efforts of The New England Patriots Radio Network, the Boston Bruins Radio Network and the Boston Celtics Radio Network.

“I am honored to lead such an amazing group of people who show up to work every day with a positive attitude and a deep passion for creating comprehensive solutions for our clients,” said Schneekloth.