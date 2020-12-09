A New Sales Leader in New York

Red Apple Media’s WABC in New York has promoted James Incorvaia to Local Sales Manager. Incorvaia will also oversee the sales team at the company’s Long Island station WLIR-FM. This is a newly created position.

Incorvaia will report to Glen Tacinelli, Vice President of Sales for Red Apple Media who said, “James’s incredible work ethic and his ability to uncover tremendous opportunities for Red Apple Media makes him the perfect person to take our local sales effort to the next level. His success with our advertisers has contributed to our revenue growth, and his insights will be an asset to our sales team as we continue to build out Red Apple Media.”

Incorvaia said he’s honored at the trust that Chad and Glen have shown in him. “I look forward to working closely with the sales teams and our advertisers as we continue to grow Red Apple Media across platforms.”