Thanking Generous Teens In Columbus

This holiday season the Saga Columbus Radio Group stations; WSNY, WVMX, WLVQ, and WNND collected gifts and gift cards for teens. Every year thousands of teens forgo holiday presents to allow their younger siblings, and even their parents, to receive gifts.

The stations took donations through December 5th and stuffed 14 bins to the top, including over $1,000 in gift cards for deserving teens.

The stations joined forces with the central Ohio Mark Wahlberg Auto Dealerships for the Holiday Drive for Teens. The event helped The Columbus Homeless Families Foundation.