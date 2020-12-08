Bike Drive Underway In SW FLA

B103.9 (WXKB-FM), Fort Myers is partnering with the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation of Lee County to host the 3rd Annual Big Mama’s Bike Drive. The Beasley Media group station event runs through December 10.

“The need is three times bigger than last year so we are doing it three times longer with three times the goal,” said WXKB’s Jason ‘Big Mama’ Jones. “Together we can make sure Christmas is magical not just for some kids, but for all kids in our community.”

Last year, 947 bikes were raised in addition to $17,750 in gift cards and cash for the Toys for Tots Foundation. The station’s goal this year is to raise 10,000 toys, 1,000 bikes and $20,000 in gift cards and cash for the local community.

WXKB-FM will be encouraging listeners and businesses to stop by and donate a bike or an unwrapped toy.