Maximum Fundraiser For MAXIMA

Beasley Media Group Tampa’s 92.5 MAXIMA (WYUU) raised more than $130,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The two-day, 12 hour a day event took place on-site at the radio station.

“$138,570 during an extended pandemic and an economic crisis is quite an accomplishment,” said Steve Triplett, VP/GM. “There’s something very special and unique about the interaction between MAXIMA and its listeners. Many thanks to Program Director Nio Fernandez and the entire team for always showing up and making a difference in the lives of children and their families during these unprecedented times.”

This was the 11th year for the event.