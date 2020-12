WGH-FM in Virginia Beach held their 28th Annual Country Cares for St. Jude Radiothon last week and listeners contributed $187,349. The money will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s inspiring to watch the passion that our Eagle Team brings to raise money to help defeat childhood cancer. We feel privileged to partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital each year!” remarked Eddie Haskell, VP of Operations and Programming at Max Media of Hampton Roads.