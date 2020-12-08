Entercom Houston Hauls in $320K For Kids

KLOL-FM in Houston raised over $320,000 to benefit Texas Children’s Hospital during Mega 101 FM’s 10th annual “Mega Radiothon.” All funds raised will provide services to children in the local community who would otherwise not have access to proper medical attention.

“Every year the Mega listeners amaze me with their generosity,” said Sarah Frazier, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Entercom Houston. “It is incredibly gratifying to know that, even despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic this year, our community still rallied together to give hope to so many children. It was like watching a miracle and I can’t thank them enough.”

The “Mega Radiothon” was broadcast live from the Mega 101 FM studio from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 3 and Friday, December 4. Programming featured stories and vignettes from families who have received help for their children from the hospital.