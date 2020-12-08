Could The FCC Be Deadlocked For Four years?

The Senate voted to confirm Republican Nathan Simington to the FCC on Tuesday, which means there are now two Republicans and two Democrats on the Commission. If the Republican controlled Senate refuses to confirm a Biden nominee, it could mean a deadlocked FCC for the foreseeable future.

Last month FCC chairman Ajit Pai announced he was leaving the Commission when Joe Biden is inaugurated.

President Trump withdrew Michael O’Rielly’s nomination after he made comments that Trump didn’t like regarding section 230 that protects Internet giants like Facebook and Twitter. The two social media platforms have been fact-checking many of Trumps posts, which he believes puts them more in the category of publishers, not simply platforms.

Simington was confirmed by a 49-46 vote.