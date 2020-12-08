57-Year Vet Set to Retire

Entercom Greenville Market Manager Steve Sinicropi made the announcement that December 22nd will be Bob McLain’s last day as full-time afternoon drive host for WYRD-FM. McLain hosted afternoons on the station for 14 years during a 57 year radio career.

He’s also worked in New York City, Washington D.C., Dallas, Memphis, Sacramento, San Francisco and Phoenix. He also spent 20 years as a TV sportscaster.

McLain said no one does this by themselves. “I have had so much help and guidance along the way and have been privileged to learn from and work with the best. When I look back, I realize it’s all about the people you meet along the way. Some of the best have been my bosses, friends and co-workers at WORD. Thank you for making the final part of my career the best part.”

Sinicropi said since 2006 Bob has led the conversation every afternoon, providing listeners with stimulating talk and crucial breaking news. “His influential opinions and locally-focused on-air style have positioned him as a staple in Greenville’s media landscape and a key part of our audience’s daily habits. I’ll miss listening to the “bonus hour,” famously named by Bob when his show was extended to 7:00 p.m.”