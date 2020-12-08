WBAL Adds Another Host

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 has announced the latest addition to its roster is Thiru Vignarajah. Most recently a candidate for Baltimore Mayor, he will be a fill-in host.

“Thiru’s unique experiences and intimate knowledge of Baltimore and Maryland is a welcome addition to WBAL. said Cary Pahigian, President/GM. “We anticipate his insight and opinions will be of great interest to our listeners.”

Thiru, the son of immigrants from Sri Lanka, was raised in Baltimore. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. His commitment to public service includes serving as a federal and Baltimore city prosecutor.