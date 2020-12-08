Tigers and Wings Stay On The Ticket

A multiyear radio broadcast extension with the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers will keep the teams on 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM). The flagship station agreement covers the airing of play-by-play for all regular season and postseason games.

“The Tigers and Red Wings are two of the best sports partners in the business, and the Ilitch family and their organization have been a major part of the comeback of Detroit,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM, Entercom Detroit. “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with these two local powerhouses and remain as the go-to home for both franchises’ fanbases, delivering year-round content that our listeners crave.”

In addition to game broadcasts, the partnerships, which first began in 2001, will feature entertainment and promotional opportunities across Entercom’s entire portfolio in Detroit, including WWJ News Radio 950 (WWJ-AM), ALT 98.7 (WDZH-FM), 104.3 WOMC (WOMC-FM), and 99.5 WYCD (WYCD-FM).