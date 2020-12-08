iHeart Podcast Awards Set For January

iHeartMedia announced the return of the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards set for Thursday, January 21. Since nominees will be unable to attend due to the pandemic, this year’s virtual event will be recorded from multiple locations. The awards will include 30 categories.

The virtual awards event will exclusively video stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages and broadcast across iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio App.

Podcast fans will decide the winner of the Podcast of the Year award by voting on Twitter through December 31, 2020. This year’s Podcast of the Year nominees include “Bunga Bunga,” “Dolly Parton’s America,” “Nice White Parents,” “Office Ladies,” “Reply All,” “Stuff You Should Know,” “The Breakfast Club,” “The Daily,” “The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos” and “Wind of Change.”

More information about the awards can be found at iHeartPodcastAwards.com.

In addition, the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards will present three Icon Awards.

Baratunde Thurston will be honored with the 2021 Social Impact Award, Serial Productions’ Sarah Koenig and Julie Synder will receive the 2021 Audible Audio Pioneer Award and QCODE will be honored with the 2021 Innovator Award.