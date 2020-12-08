Audible On The Hunt For new Storytellers

Audible has launched the Audible Podcast Development Program, which is designed to create new original podcasts from emerging and undiscovered storytellers around the world. The goal of the program is to identify, develop and enable opportunities for the next generation of audio-driven storytellers.

Launching today, the development program will source material through both direct outreach to creators and project submissions. Once selected, participants will have the opportunity to work alongside Audible experts, receiving editorial, production and financial support. Original podcasts for Audible listeners are expected to begin releasing in summer 2021.

Audible also announced the formation of the Emerging Voices Advisory Board—a cross-generational array of artists, podcasters, producers, and writers—that will seed, develop, and advise on talent opportunities. Helping to attract and develop projects from the best emerging and established voices across the globe, the Board will work with Audible experts to define and further the creative vision of Audible storytellers. Board members already committed include Emmy Award winning writer, creator, and actor Lena Waithe; best-selling author, Revisionist History host, and Pushkin Industries co-founder Malcolm Gladwell; former editor-in-chief of New York Magazine Adam Moss; co-founder of the Third Coast International Audio Festival Johanna Zorn; Grammy-Award winning record producer, musician, and songwriter T Bone Burnett; and Chief Content Officer at Wondery Marshall Lewy.

“Audible is always looking for innovative ways to expand the impact of audio storytelling and broaden the boundaries of who listens,” said Malcolm Gladwell. “I’m thrilled to be collaborating with them as an inaugural member of the Emerging Voices Advisory Board.”

For more information or to submit a podcast idea for consideration by Audible, GO HERE.